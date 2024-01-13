Community Events and Closures in Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In a profound tribute to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the community is gearing up for a series of events and observances. The centerpiece of these celebrations is the 26th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Festival scheduled to take place on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Details regarding this event are accessible on the city’s official website.

Breakfast and March to Honor Dr. King’s Legacy

On Monday, the All Peoples Breakfast and Freedom March is slated to begin at 7 a.m. This event, hosted by the Dr. King Legacy Preservation Society, will take place at the Robson Arena, Colorado College. The gathering will kick off with a social hour and breakfast, followed by a keynote address focused on the theme, ‘It Starts With Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of Kingian Non Violence.’ Information pertaining to this event can be found on the college’s website.

Public Services and Establishments on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of this significant holiday, several establishments and services will not be operational on Monday. This includes most banks, credit unions, county, city, state, and federal offices. Regular mail services will also be suspended, with all Post Offices closed for the day. All branches of the Pikes Peak District library will likewise be closed. However, public transportation will proceed as per usual with regular bus services.

Institutions Remaining Open

Despite the holiday, certain establishments will continue regular operations. The Gazette office will remain open, as will popular shopping destinations such as The Citadel, Chapel Hills, and The Promenade Shops at Briargate. Grocery and department stores will also operate within regular business hours. Schools will be closed, and individuals are advised to check with specific institutions for detailed information.

The community’s observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through these events underscores the enduring relevance of his teachings and philosophy in today’s society. As preparations for these celebrations are underway, the spirit of unity that Dr. King advocated for is palpable in the air.