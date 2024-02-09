Comedy's Rising Star: Hannah Jones Headlines 'Love Sucks' Show in Santa Fe

Comedy's Rising Star: Hannah Jones to Headline 'Love Sucks' Show

In the world of stand-up comedy, few names have been making waves quite like Hannah Jones. At just 29 years old, this Denver-based comic is set to headline the 'Love Sucks' comedy show in Santa Fe on February 14, as part of the Art Sol Festival. The following day, she will also perform a free show at El Vado Motel in Albuquerque.

A Unique Voice in Comedy

Jones' journey into comedy began six years ago when she decided to try her hand at open mic nights. Initially aspiring to be a writer or actress, she found an unexpected home on the stage, delivering self-deprecating and aware humor that resonated with audiences.

Success Born from Hard Work and Inspiration

After years of honing her craft, Jones has managed to turn comedy into a career. She spends several hours each day writing and refining her material, citing veteran comics such as Maria Bamford and Dave Attell as inspirations. While politics are not a significant part of her act, she doesn't shy away from topics like sex and dating in the modern world.

From Local Talent to Nationwide Recognition

Over the last two years, Jones has been regularly touring the country, showcasing her talent at various venues. Her unique perspective and relatable humor have earned her a loyal fan base, making her one of the most exciting voices in contemporary stand-up comedy.

Celebrating Love and Laughter in Santa Fe

As Valentine's Day approaches, the 'Love Sucks' comedy show promises to be an evening filled with laughter and camaraderie. With Jones at the helm, the event is sure to provide a fresh and entertaining take on love, relationships, and everything in between. So whether you're celebrating the holiday with someone special or simply looking to enjoy a night out with friends, the 'Love Sucks' show offers the perfect blend of humor and heart.

As the final curtain closes on the 'Love Sucks' comedy show, it's clear that Hannah Jones is a force to be reckoned with in the world of stand-up. Her unique voice, dedication to her craft, and ability to connect with audiences have cemented her place as one of comedy's rising stars. With performances in Santa Fe and Albuquerque this Valentine's Day weekend, there's no better time to witness the talent and charm of this remarkable comic.