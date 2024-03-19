Combat Habitual Eating: Strategies from Experts to Avoid Unnecessary Snacking

Eating out of habit rather than hunger can lead to serious health issues, including obesity and related diseases. Nutritionists Ritika Samaddar and Deepti Khatuja shed light on why individuals indulge in mindless eating and offer actionable advice to curb the habit, emphasizing the importance of mindful eating for overall health.

Understanding Habitual Eating

Various psychological and environmental factors prompt habitual eating, explains Ritika Samaddar from Max Super Speciality Hospital. These can range from stress and boredom to more deeply ingrained habits like snacking out of routine. The production of ghrelin, a hormone triggered by stress or emotional turmoil, often leads to increased hunger pangs. Recognizing these triggers is the first step towards addressing the issue.

Health Implications and Solutions

The habit of eating without actual hunger can lead to consumption of high-calorie, unhealthy foods, resulting in weight gain and a higher risk of degenerative diseases, as indicated by Deepti Khatuja, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute. Establishing regular meal times, planning nutritious meals and snacks, and engaging in activities that divert attention from food are among the recommended strategies to combat this issue.

Mindful Eating as a Remedy

Adopting a mindful approach towards eating, such as questioning the real need to eat and distinguishing between true hunger and emotional or habitual triggers, can help control unnecessary snacking. Additionally, replacing unhealthy snacks with healthier options, ensuring adequate protein and fibre intake, and seeking professional help for underlying psychological triggers are effective ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid the pitfalls of habitual eating.