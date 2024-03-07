Columbia's St. Pat's in Five Points 2024: New Attractions and Family Fun

St. Patrick's Day in Columbia is taking a fresh turn with St. Pat's in Five Points 2024, promising an eclectic mix of music, food, and family-friendly festivities. Heather McDonald, the executive director of the Five Points Association, highlights the introduction of an inflatable Irish pub and a mocktail lounge among the new features aimed at inviting a broader audience, including families, to the 41-year-old festival.

What's new?

This year, the festival committee is keen on inclusivity, introducing several novel attractions to complement the traditional music and parade. Among these are The Saint, a zero-proof cocktail lounge appealing to the sober-curious crowd, and a half-pipe skateboarding ramp, enhancing the festival's appeal to a diverse demographic. Additionally, Logan's Irish Pub will offer a taste of Ireland with traditional food and music, enriching the festival's cultural authenticity.

Music and Parade Highlights

The 2024 festival boasts a dynamic lineup of live music across four stages, catering to various tastes from indie rock to country. National acts such as Lawrence, The War and Treaty, and Sister Hazel are set to perform, alongside local favorites. The parade, a staple of the celebration, will see a slight route adjustment but remains a free, family-friendly event. The festival's commitment to showcasing a wide array of musical genres underscores its role as a multifaceted cultural event.

Family-Friendly Attractions and Practical Info

True to its word, the festival committee has relocated the children's play area to ensure a safe and engaging environment for younger attendees. The Pot O' Gold Playland will offer various activities, alongside a dedicated VIP area for families. Practicalities such as a clear bag policy, rideshare recommendations, and hydration stations have been thoughtfully planned to enhance the festival experience for all attendees.

As St. Pat's in Five Points gears up to welcome a diverse crowd, its blend of new attractions and steadfast traditions promises a vibrant celebration of community and Irish culture. With something for everyone, the festival is poised to mark its 41st year with a memorable flourish, reinforcing its status as Columbia's premier St. Patrick's Day event.