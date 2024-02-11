Columbia's Arts Scene Blossoms: 'Interior Lives' Exhibition and Local Initiatives

In the heart of Columbia, a vibrant arts scene is blooming, bringing together a diverse community through the power of creativity and expression. The Columbia Museum of Art is at the epicenter of this cultural renaissance, currently showcasing the 'Interior Lives: Modern American Spaces, 1890 – 1945' exhibition. This thought-provoking collection delves into the evolving identities of everyday Americans during the first half of the 20th century, featuring more than 50 paintings, photographs, works on paper, and decorative arts.

Advertisment

The Art of Community

The exhibition, supported by the City of Columbia, Experience Columbia SC, Richland County Government, and the South Carolina Arts Commission, among others, is organized into four thematic sections: “How the Upper Half Lives,” “Labor, Leisure, and Liminal Space,” “Objects and Personas,” and “Faith, Family, and Community.” Artists such as Milton Avery, Cecilia Beaux, Hilda Belcher, William Merritt Chase, Walter Gay, Edwin Harleston, Childe Hassam, and Richard Samuel Roberts are featured, providing a rich tapestry of American life during a time of significant change.

The impact of the arts in Columbia extends far beyond the museum walls. Michaela Pilar Brown, owner of the Mike Brown Contemporary Gallery, is expanding her space to accommodate a residency program for emerging artists. Quentin Wedderburn and his roommate Johnathan Phillips run the Eastmont Theater Company in their backyard, with the goal of making theater accessible to everyone. David Stringer's SceneSC music blog, established in 2008, supports South Carolina's local music scene, while Made With Cola Love, co-founded by Nell Fuller, Julie Tuttle, and Mara Zepeda, helps local businesses by hosting pop-up shops in vacant spaces around the city.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Cultural Events

The Columbia arts scene is abuzz with upcoming events, thanks to the support of organizations like the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, National Endowment for the Arts, and ARTSWA. Kristen Grainger & True North will perform their Americana-bluegrass music, while The Purple Xperience, co-founded by Marshall Charloff and Matt “Doctor” Fink, both of whom worked with Prince, will pay tribute to the Minnesota music legend.

The Columbia Theatre's annual Soup Off Fundraiser will take place on January 13th at Canterbury Park, and a special concert celebrating women's voices and stories will feature eight extraordinary Oregon women songwriters. Additionally, iLuminate, a visual experience fusion of technology and dance, will perform, and two-time Grammy winner Pam Tillis will grace the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Advertisment

The Power of Art

The arts in Columbia are not just a form of entertainment; they serve as a powerful tool for connection, dialogue, and transformation. As the 'Interior Lives' exhibition demonstrates, the power of art lies in its ability to reflect and shape our understanding of ourselves and our communities. Through the works of local artists, musicians, and performers, the Columbia arts scene is fostering a sense of belonging and unity, reminding us all of the importance of creativity and self-expression in shaping our world.

As the Columbia arts scene continues to flourish, the 'Interior Lives: Modern American Spaces, 1890 – 1945' exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of art to capture the human experience. With a diverse range of events and initiatives, the city's vibrant arts community is creating spaces for connection, conversation, and collaboration, inviting everyone to participate in the ongoing story of American identity and culture.