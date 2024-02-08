Columbia, SC: A Medley of Community Events for Winter-Spring 2024

Columbia, South Carolina, is abuzz with a medley of community events and activities this February and March. From heartwarming animal adoptions to vibrant cultural celebrations, the city is brimming with opportunities for connection and engagement.

Paws, Pints, and Second Chances

On February 10, Columbia Animal Services and Bierkeller are joining forces to host 'Pups and Pints', an adoption event that promises to be as lively as it is meaningful. From noon until 3 PM at Bierkeller on 600 Canalside Street, Suite 1009, potential pet parents can meet their furry matches while enjoying the inviting atmosphere of the popular brewery. In a heartening gesture, all adoption fees will be waived during the event, making it easier for loving homes to embrace their new four-legged family members.

Art, Anniversaries, and Ashes

Art lovers can indulge in a series of classes and an exhibition of Kennedy Lambe's paintings at Shandon United Methodist Church throughout February. The church will also host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on February 13, providing a delicious and convivial prelude to the Lenten season. Meanwhile, Rehoboth Baptist Church will commemorate its 145th anniversary on February 11, and St. David's Episcopal Church invites the community to its Ash Wednesday services on February 14.

Culture, Crafts, and Celebrations

The City of Columbia is organizing a 'Jump Start your Heart Day Party' on February 10 and the 2024 Black History Heritage Ball on February 25. Dance and music enthusiasts can look forward to the Palmetto Scottish Country Dance class and the St. Pat's in Five Points festival, featuring over 40 acts on March 16. Various fairs and festivals, such as Repticon, SwordFest, and the Brookhaven HOA Spring Craft Vendor Fare, will showcase the city's rich and diverse cultural landscape.

Afternoon tea lovers can enjoy Stone River's High Tea event on February 25, while the South Carolina Wildlife Federation's Spring Soirée fundraiser on March 2 offers an opportunity to support local conservation efforts. The Columbia Garden Club Foundation and local horticultural societies will host gardening events, and Historic Columbia will provide birdwatching and tours for history and nature enthusiasts alike.

On February 10, Friends of the Irmo Library will hold a pop-up book sale, and numerous clubs and support groups will meet throughout the month. The South Carolina State Fair's scholarship program is now accepting applications, and workshops and classes on various topics, from StoryCorps Mobile Tour to Alzheimer's caregiving, will be available to the public.

Theater performances, such as 'Infamous Lovers' and the Black History Month film series at The Nickelodeon, will captivate audiences, and special events for veterans will honor their invaluable service. As the winter chill gives way to the promise of spring, Columbia, South Carolina, stands as a testament to the power of community, culture, and compassion.

In the coming weeks, the city will be a vibrant tapestry of events and activities that highlight the best of human connection. From fostering new beginnings for animals in need to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region, Columbia invites everyone to take part in its inspiring story.