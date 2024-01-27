Colton Underwood's 32nd Birthday Celebrated with Heartfelt Tribute from Husband

Reality TV star, Colton Underwood, recently commemorated his 32nd birthday in a unique way. His husband, Jordan C. Brown, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, posting a birthday tribute video that captured a multitude of moments from Colton's last year. The video served as a time capsule, featuring scenes of Colton singing, enjoying tranquil beach walks, sweating it out during workout sessions, and simply basking shirtless at home.

A Year in Review

The tribute also included snippets from the couple's wedding dance, a heartwarming reminder of their commitment. Colton and Jordan made their relationship public in late 2021, and they exchanged vows in May 2023. The couple's journey, from their public reveal to their marriage, has been followed closely by fans, making this tribute video all the more special.

Reflecting on Love

In a recent interview, Colton divulged how he met Jordan, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into their personal life and relationship. The story, filled with affection and endearing moments, further added to the narrative of their love. Colton's gratitude for the past year was palpable as he referred to it as 'the best year of my life' on his Instagram Story, where he re-shared the birthday tribute video.

A New Chapter

This birthday marks not just another year in Colton's life but also symbolizes a new chapter in the couple's journey. The tribute video serves as a testament to their love, showcasing the special moments that have defined their relationship in the past year. As they embark on another year together, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing more of their journey unfold.