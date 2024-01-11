Colourpop Cosmetics Partners with Twilight to Launch a New Makeup Collection

Colourpop Cosmetics, a renowned name in the beauty industry, has unveiled a new makeup collection in partnership with the Twilight franchise. The limited edition Colourpop x Twilight collection is set to launch on January 11th and will be available at Ulta on January 14th. This collaboration aims to tap into the nostalgia of millennials and captivate the interest of Gen Z fans, offering a range of products inspired by the film’s iconic characters and memorable quotes.

Twilight-Inspired Palette and Products

The range includes items such as highlighters, lip oils, body oils, and eyeshadows, priced between $10 to $24. The Twilight Eyeshadow Palette is a standout in the collection, boasting a mix of matte and shimmery shades. The palette also features an image of Bella and Edward in the meadow on the packaging instead of a mirror, adding to its collectible value. The individual pieces are cruelty-free and come with shade names inspired by the film.

Lux Lip Oil: A Tribute to Bella Swan

Prominent in the collection is the Lux Lip Oil, named ‘Bells’ after the protagonist Bella Swan. This product is enriched with antioxidant-rich ingredients like calendula and chamomile, known for their ability to provide moisture and a light pink sheen for the lips. The lip oil is part of a trio dedicated to the three main characters, Bella, Edward, and Jacob, catering to fans of the film series and those who love collecting ColourPop’s fun-themed collections.

Sol Shimmering Body Oil: Like Diamonds

The collection also introduces Sol Shimmering Body Oil in ‘Like Diamonds,’ a platinum shimmer oil with a coconut fragrance. The scent is reminiscent of the vampires’ scent from the books, adding an interesting dimension to this product. The body oil, along with the other products in the collection, offers both everyday usability and a more dramatic, themed look, catering to a variety of makeup preferences.

The Colourpop x Twilight collection’s overall design aims to cater to fans who want to relive the Twilight saga through their makeup choices. With its earthy tones and color story similar to the vibes of the Twilight film, this collection is set to be a must-have for both Twilight fans and makeup enthusiasts alike.