Coleraine's Causeway Speciality Market Crowned UK's Best Small Outdoor Market 2024

In the heart of Northern Ireland, amidst the bustling life of Coleraine town centre, the Causeway Speciality Market has emerged victorious, securing the prestigious title of the UK's Best Small Outdoor Market 2024. This accolade was presented by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) at the Great British Market Awards, marking a significant achievement for the market known for its vibrant atmosphere and unique artisan offerings. The award is a testament to the market's dedication to professionalism, community engagement, and its significant contribution to the local economy.

Championing Local Artisans and Businesses

The Causeway Speciality Market, established in 2006, operates on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, transforming the area around the historic 150-year-old Town Hall into a hub of creativity and culinary delight. With up to 50 stalls, it stands as the largest regular outdoor market for artisan goods in Northern Ireland. The market's selection is diverse, ranging from handmade jewellery and ceramics to framed photography, alongside a mouth-watering array of artisan foods including meats, fish, curry sauces, oils, relishes, cheese, jams, chutneys, and specialty teas and coffees. For those with a sweet tooth, the market also offers an assortment of cakes, cookies, and muffins, ensuring there's something for everyone.

A Pillar of the Community

Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan's visit to the market to extend congratulations underscored its importance not just as a commercial venture but as a vital part of Coleraine's social and economic fabric. The market's success is attributed to the concerted efforts of Council staff, traders, and initiatives focused on attracting new businesses while upskilling existing ones. This community-centric approach has not only fostered a professional market operation but has also ensured care for the community, its users, and traders, thereby creating a positive impact on the local economy by significantly boosting trade and footfall in the town centre.

The Market's Recipe for Success

The Causeway Speciality Market's ability to offer a wide range of high-quality, locally-produced goods has been central to its appeal. Its twice-monthly gatherings provide a platform for local artisans and food producers to showcase their talents and products, contributing to the market's ongoing success. This recognition by the NABMA at the Great British Market Awards 2024 is a reflection of the market's commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in enhancing Coleraine's trade and footfall. The award not only celebrates the market's achievements but also highlights the collective effort behind its operation - from the hardworking Council staff and dedicated traders to the innovative initiatives aimed at business growth and skills development.

As the Causeway Speciality Market continues to thrive, it remains a beacon of local pride and a testament to the strength of community, craftsmanship, and the enduring appeal of the traditional market experience. Its title as the UK's Best Small Outdoor Market 2024 is not just an award; it's a recognition of the market's role in weaving the fabric of the local community and economy, one artisan stall at a time.