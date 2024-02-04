Coleman Domingo's Love Story: A Craigslist Missed Connection and Nearly Two Decades of Romance

It was an evening like any other when Coleman Domingo, best known for his role in 'The Color Purple,' locked eyes with an intriguing stranger outside a Walgreens drug store in Berkeley, California. The exchange was fleeting, and words went unspoken, leaving a lingering sense of 'what if.' It was the genesis of a love story that has spanned nearly two decades, a tale Domingo shared on The Graham Norton Show with a warmth that reverberated far beyond the studio's confines.

A Missed Connection Turned Destiny

Not one to be thwarted by the constraints of time and place, Domingo, driven by a spark that refused to die, turned to Craigslist's 'missed connections.' He posted an ad, hoping against hope to trace the man whose glance had sparked an unexplainable connection. As fate would have it, that man, Raúl Aktanov Domingo, had already posted an ad, two hours prior, seeking the same stranger who had captivated him outside Walgreens.

Love at First Sight, Confirmed

Responding to the ad, the two set a date. Little did they know, it was only the beginning of an enduring love story. Domingo vividly recalled the moment he confessed his love to Aktanov, a heartfelt admission at 4 a.m. after their first night together. His words weren't just a declaration of love; they were a promise to change Aktanov's life.

Nearly Two Decades of Love and Commitment

The couple has been inseparable since, living through numerous highs and lows. They moved to Alaska for Domingo's acting career and tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in 2014, nine years after their fateful chance encounter. In their interview with GQ in 2021, they outlined their journey filled with magic, surprises, and an unwavering commitment to embracing each other's imperfections.

In a world that can often be cynical, Domingo and Aktanov's love story serves as a heartfelt reminder of the power of love and the magic of unexpected encounters. Their tale, as shared on The Graham Norton Show, underscores the beauty of embracing the unexpected turns in life and the imperfections that make us uniquely human.