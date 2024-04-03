Coleen Rooney Dazzles in Bikini for 38th Birthday, Wayne Rooney Shares Love and Future Docuseries Buzz

Coleen Rooney radiated happiness and style in a vibrant bikini snap shared by her husband Wayne Rooney to celebrate her 38th birthday, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans. The snapshot, featuring Coleen alongside Wayne and two of their sons on a boat, underscored the couple's joyful family life and hinted at their next big project: a potential fly-on-the-wall docuseries. Married since 2008, the Rooneys have navigated the highs and lows of celebrity, including Wayne's recent career shift and Coleen's ascendancy as a significant contributor to the family's livelihood. Their story of resilience, family unity, and new beginnings is poised to captivate audiences anew.

Family First: Celebrating Coleen's Special Day

The birthday celebration was a family affair, with Wayne expressing his gratitude and love for Coleen through heartfelt social media posts. The couple, along with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass, shared moments of joy and togetherness, highlighting the strong bond that defines their family. These intimate glimpses into their lives, including adventures at Disney World, reveal the Rooneys' commitment to making lasting memories despite the pressures of fame.

A Year of Transformation and Triumph

