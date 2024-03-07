Cold Lake Community Rallies Against Bullying with Creative Button Contest

In a vibrant display of solidarity and creativity, Cold Lake celebrated Pink Shirt Day, an annual event aimed at promoting anti-bullying awareness, with a unique button design contest. Organized by the FCSS Cold Lake Bully Free Committee, the contest called upon students and community members to contribute designs that embody the spirit of a bully-free environment. The response was staggering, with over 350 entries submitted, highlighting the community's commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive space for all.

Unveiling Creativity for a Cause

The contest tapped into the creative potentials of Cold Lake's residents, receiving entries from a wide age range and backgrounds. Participants from Cold Lake Outreach School, Nelson Heights School, Cold Lake Junior High School, John N.A. Janvier, and Art Smith Aviation Academy showcased their artistic talents, along with many individuals from the broader community. The initiative not only provided a platform for artistic expression but also served as a powerful tool for spreading the message of kindness and respect.

Selection and Rewards

The selection process proved to be a challenging endeavor for the Cold Lake Bully Free Committee, tasked with picking the winning designs from a pool of highly creative entries. The chosen designs are set to be transformed into buttons, serving as tangible symbols of the community's stand against bullying. The success of the contest was celebrated with ice cream parties awarded to the five classrooms with winning entries, and a special party for the public winner, further enhancing the communal spirit of the event.

Community-Wide Support and Awareness

In the lead-up to Pink Shirt Day, the City of Cold Lake, along with FCSS, City Hall, and various departments, encouraged local businesses and residents to don pink attire as a visible statement of their support for anti-bullying initiatives. This collective action underscores the community's dedication to raising awareness and promoting programs aimed at creating a bully-free environment. The overwhelming participation and support for the button contest and Pink Shirt Day reflect a united front in the fight against bullying in Cold Lake.

As the buttons bearing the winning designs circulate within Cold Lake, they symbolize more than just artistic achievement; they represent a community's resolve to stand together against bullying. This initiative not only brings to light the creative talents within Cold Lake but also serves as a reminder of the power of community engagement in advocating for change and fostering an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and included.