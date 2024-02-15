Colberts' Cookbook: A Feast of Love, Laughter, and Family Recipes

In a delightful twist, renowned late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert are poised to release their first-ever cookbook, "Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves," on September 17. This mouthwatering compilation of over 100 recipes promises a gastronomic journey through the Colberts' three-decade-long marriage and their family's cherished traditions.

A Feast of Love and Laughter

The cookbook, as Stephen Colbert himself puts it, is "made with love and an enormous amount of butter." It features an array of delectable dishes, ranging from the comforting Kindergarten Soup, a favorite of Stephen's, to the zesty Spicy Lemon Chicken Thighs, and the tantalizing Colbert Bump Cocktail. Each recipe comes with its unique anecdote, providing readers with an intimate glimpse into the Colberts' lives.

A Culinary Ode to Family and Friendship

While the cookbook is a testament to the Colberts' culinary prowess, it is also a tribute to their loved ones. "Does This Taste Funny" includes recipes from family and friends, offering a diverse and flavorful culinary experience. The cookbook is more than just a compilation of recipes; it's a celebration of the relationships that have shaped the Colberts' lives.

A Visual Treat

In addition to the scrumptious recipes, "Does This Taste Funny" also features informal at-home pictures, providing a visual treat for readers. These images offer a rare and intimate look into the Colberts' family life, further enhancing the cookbook's appeal.

The Colberts' foray into the culinary world is a testament to their enduring partnership. Having first met in South Carolina, the couple has been inseparable ever since. They have collaborated on a production company, Spartina Productions, and have raised three children together. Evelyn has been an integral part of The Late Show, contributing significantly to its creation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cookbook, which took two years to create, is a labor of love. It offers readers a unique opportunity to share in the Colberts' culinary adventures and gain insights into their family dynamics. "Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves" is more than just a cookbook; it's a celebration of love, family, and the joy of cooking.