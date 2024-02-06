Coffee mate Stirs Up Nostalgia with Mean Girls-Inspired Pink Creamer

As the world anticipates the January 2024 release of the Mean Girls movie musical, Coffee mate has decided to stir up some nostalgia with its limited-edition pink creamer. The product, inspired by the cult favorite film 'Mean Girls,' has been creating quite a stir on social media, particularly on TikTok.

The Flavor of the Moment: Pink Frosting

The creamer, which is flavored like 'Pink Frosting,' is the company's first-ever pink-colored creamer. The taste, described as very sweet, brings back memories of the strawberry milk that many enjoyed during their school days. The new entrant to Coffee mate's colorful line of creamers has sparked a wave of reactions online.

TikTok Reviews: From 'Fetch' to 'Meh'

TikTok users have not been shy about sharing their reviews. While some are consumed by the nostalgic flavor, dubbing it 'So fetch,' others have been less wowed, humorously rebranding it as 'Meh Girls' and 'Not so fetch.' But as with all things, tastes differ, and the creamer is rapidly gaining a fan base.

Available at Target: The Pink Wave Continues

Despite the mixed reviews, demand for the pink creamer is high. It has been flying off the shelves, selling out in some places. However, customers who missed the initial wave can now find it back in stock at Target. Priced at under $5, the creamer offers not just taste but also health benefits—it's gluten-free, dairy-free, and cholesterol-free.

Ultimately, the verdict lies with the customers. Coffee mate encourages everyone to try the product and decide for themselves if the pink creamer lives up to the hype. Whether it's a win or a 'meh,' one thing is clear—the pink wave, inspired by Mean Girls, continues to ripple through the coffee world.