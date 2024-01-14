Coffee Machines and Candles: Unpacking Onboard Restrictions on Cruise Ships

On a journey by sea, the cruise ship is a passenger’s floating home, a sanctuary of comfort and luxury. However, amidst the grandeur, there are rules – rules that ensure the safety of every soul on board. Recently, an incident that unfolded on a cruise liner reaffirms the importance of adhering to these rules, particularly regarding items passengers can bring onboard. A story shared by a Reddit user, ‘Crusader1865,’ brought to light an unexpected item in the roster of prohibited articles: a full-size espresso/cappuccino machine.

The Tale of the Confiscated Coffee Machine

The Reddit user recounted an event where a couple was left upset after cruise ship security confiscated their personal coffee machine. This might seem absurd to the unacquainted, but it is a reality. Electrical items, especially those like coffee machines, are strictly prohibited on cruise ships due to the potential fire hazard they pose. The espresso/cappuccino machine, a seemingly harmless domestic appliance, in the confines of a ship, could potentially trigger a catastrophic disaster, endangering hundreds of lives.

Fire Risk: The Silent Threat at Sea

Fire, amid the vast expanse of the ocean, is a risk that cruise lines are vigilant about. The confiscation of the coffee machine is underpinned by this very concern. Many electrical items are considered a fire risk and aren’t allowed onboard. The list of contraband goes beyond coffee machines, extending to items like candles, which are also forbidden due to similar fire safety concerns.

The Importance of Pre-Boarding Preparedness

This incident underscores the importance of passengers familiarizing themselves with the prohibited items list before setting foot on the cruise ship. While there is no liquid limit like in air travel, there are restrictions on certain items, including alcohol. Guests are typically subject to alcohol limits onboard, and any excess is promptly confiscated. A little pre-boarding preparedness can go a long way in ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable cruise experience.