Cody Calafiore and Cristie LaRatta's Enchanting Wedding: A Celebration of Love and Triumph

In the lush gardens of Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury in New Jersey, a love story culminated in an enchanting celebration as Cody Calafiore, famed for clinching the title in Big Brother's 22nd season, and his longtime partner, Cristie LaRatta, exchanged vows in a ceremony that was both intimate and grand. The event, occurring in the presence of 200 guests including cherished family, friends, and Big Brother alumni, was not just a union of two hearts but a testament to endurance, love, and the joy of finding a soulmate against all odds.

Advertisment

A Day to Remember

The day was marked by elegance, starting with the bride's breathtaking entrance in an off-the-shoulder Martina Liana gown, symbolizing the grace and strength she's carried through her battle with cancer. The groom, Cody Calafiore, stood dapper in a classic black suit and bowtie, his eyes reflecting pride and immense love for Cristie, who, after being diagnosed with cancer six months into their relationship, showed resilience that inspired all who know her. Her victory over the illness, culminating in remission in 2017, added a deeper layer of meaning to their nuptials, making the celebration not just about their union but also about her triumph over adversity.

More Than Just I Do’s

Advertisment

Every detail of the wedding, orchestrated by officiant Liz Norment, was imbued with personal touches that reflected Cody and Cristie's unique journey. Their vows, a blend of promises and anecdotes, brought laughter and tears, echoing around the elegant venue. The reception was a gastronomic delight; from a homemade pizza station to lobster ravioli, and a sushi display, the couple's love for food was evident. A gelato cart and homemade donuts added a whimsical touch, delighting guests further. The first dance, set to 'Thank God' by Kane and Katelyn Brown, was not just a ritual but a moment of profound gratitude, symbolizing the couple's journey, struggles, and the blessing of finding each other.

Reflections of Love and Support

Amid the festivities, Cody took a moment to reflect on their journey, sharing his admiration for Cristie's strength and resilience on social media. Returning to Big Brother for its all-stars season in 2020, Cody credited his success to Cristie's unwavering support, underscoring the pivotal role she played in his life, both inside and outside the Big Brother house. As the night wore on, the air filled with high vibes and dancing, it was clear that this was more than just a wedding; it was a celebration of life, love, and the power of support during the toughest of battles.

In the end, the wedding of Cody Calafiore and Cristie LaRatta was a beautiful testament to their journey together, marked by challenges, victories, and unwavering love. As they step into this new chapter of their lives, their story remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of the strength found in love and partnership. Surrounded by loved ones and buoyed by the joyous celebration, the couple looks forward to a future filled with adventure, laughter, and the continuation of their beautiful story.