Fitness

Clown Cardio: A Unique Workout Uniting Fitness and Improv Theater

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Clown Cardio: A Unique Workout Uniting Fitness and Improv Theater

In the bustling city of Los Angeles, an unconventional workout experience is creating a buzz. A unique fitness class named Clown Cardio is taking the health and fitness world by storm, merging the elements of fitness and improvisational theater to form a distinctive and engaging workout routine. This one-of-a-kind class is the brainchild of Jaymie Parkkinen, who founded it at the Pieter Performance Space.

Cracking the Conventional Fitness Mold

At a cost of $20 for an hour-long session, Clown Cardio shuns the traditional clown attire like face paint and red noses. Instead, participants immerse themselves in a plethora of clown-themed aerobic exercises using props such as bicycle horns, mini circus tents brought from Ikea, and carnival-style popcorn boxes. These exercises are an adaptation of theater games typically employed for improv warm-ups, making each workout session an adventure.

Unconventional Exercises

The class incorporates a variety of creative exercises, including a version of blob tag where players link arms and chase others around the room. There is a chaotic take on musical chairs, and a circus tent-themed Capture the Flag, which adds a competitive edge to the fun-filled session. Disorderly dance competitions also feature in the class, adding a dash of unpredictability and humor to the workout.

A Fitness Class with a Twist

Participants like Alex Lee, a 42-year-old technical writer who regularly attends the class, often face curiosity and confusion when describing the activity to others. But the unique approach of Clown Cardio is its strength, offering a fun, engaging, and unusual method of staying fit. Parkkinen, always seeking to expand and innovate the class’s activities, draws inspiration from various sources, including a 1920s book for vaudevillians found in Los Angeles’s Central Library. The continuous innovation and adaptation make Clown Cardio a standout in the world of fitness.

Fitness Lifestyle United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

