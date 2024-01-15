Clown Cardio: A Unique Workout Uniting Fitness and Improv Theater

In the bustling city of Los Angeles, an unconventional workout experience is creating a buzz. A unique fitness class named Clown Cardio is taking the health and fitness world by storm, merging the elements of fitness and improvisational theater to form a distinctive and engaging workout routine. This one-of-a-kind class is the brainchild of Jaymie Parkkinen, who founded it at the Pieter Performance Space.

Cracking the Conventional Fitness Mold

At a cost of $20 for an hour-long session, Clown Cardio shuns the traditional clown attire like face paint and red noses. Instead, participants immerse themselves in a plethora of clown-themed aerobic exercises using props such as bicycle horns, mini circus tents brought from Ikea, and carnival-style popcorn boxes. These exercises are an adaptation of theater games typically employed for improv warm-ups, making each workout session an adventure.

Unconventional Exercises

The class incorporates a variety of creative exercises, including a version of blob tag where players link arms and chase others around the room. There is a chaotic take on musical chairs, and a circus tent-themed Capture the Flag, which adds a competitive edge to the fun-filled session. Disorderly dance competitions also feature in the class, adding a dash of unpredictability and humor to the workout.

A Fitness Class with a Twist

Participants like Alex Lee, a 42-year-old technical writer who regularly attends the class, often face curiosity and confusion when describing the activity to others. But the unique approach of Clown Cardio is its strength, offering a fun, engaging, and unusual method of staying fit. Parkkinen, always seeking to expand and innovate the class’s activities, draws inspiration from various sources, including a 1920s book for vaudevillians found in Los Angeles’s Central Library. The continuous innovation and adaptation make Clown Cardio a standout in the world of fitness.