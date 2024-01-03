Cleveland Boat Show: A Sea of Opportunities and Exclusive Deals

The 67th annual Cleveland Boat Show, a high-profile event in the marine industry, is ready to drop anchor at the I-X Center from January 18 to January 21. Organized by the Ohio Marine Trades Association, this grand showcase of vessels is more than just a spectacle for boat enthusiasts—it is also a pivotal sales event for exhibitors.

Unprecedented Promotions to Boost Sales

For the first time in its history, the Cleveland Boat Show is insisting that all dealers offer exclusive promotions. These incentives could encompass a broad spectrum—discounts on boats, complimentary equipment packages, and enticingly lower interest rates. Such strategic efforts aim to ignite sales, particularly during the off-season, when the marine industry typically experiences a slowdown.

Boats Galore and More

With a fleet of over 400 boats on display, attendees can look forward to an extensive exploration experience. The range of boats spans from grand yachts to agile fishing vessels, as well as personal watercraft, kayaks, and paddleboards. One of the star attractions set to make its debut is the Boston Whaler 210 Vantage. With its stunning glacier green hull and powerful Mercury 250 engine, this model is bound to captivate potential buyers and enthusiasts alike.

More Than Just a Boat Show

But the Cleveland Boat Show is not limited to boats alone. Attendees can anticipate an array of ancillary attractions. Fishing seminars conducted by professional anglers will use a 5,000-gallon aquarium as a practical stage. The show will also host boating and watersports demonstrations, promising to be both educational and entertaining. Additionally, attendees can immerse themselves in live music, sailboat racing simulators, and the beloved water-skiing squirrels, Twiggy and Twiglet. The event aims to encapsulate the essence of summer fun, inviting both potential buyers and enthusiasts to dive into the nautical world.

Opening hours will differ over the four-day event, with ticket prices set at $18 when purchased online and $20 at the door. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just looking to bask in the maritime ambiance, the Cleveland Boat Show offers a vibrant sea of possibilities.