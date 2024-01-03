en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cleveland Boat Show: A Sea of Opportunities and Exclusive Deals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Cleveland Boat Show: A Sea of Opportunities and Exclusive Deals

The 67th annual Cleveland Boat Show, a high-profile event in the marine industry, is ready to drop anchor at the I-X Center from January 18 to January 21. Organized by the Ohio Marine Trades Association, this grand showcase of vessels is more than just a spectacle for boat enthusiasts—it is also a pivotal sales event for exhibitors.

Unprecedented Promotions to Boost Sales

For the first time in its history, the Cleveland Boat Show is insisting that all dealers offer exclusive promotions. These incentives could encompass a broad spectrum—discounts on boats, complimentary equipment packages, and enticingly lower interest rates. Such strategic efforts aim to ignite sales, particularly during the off-season, when the marine industry typically experiences a slowdown.

Boats Galore and More

With a fleet of over 400 boats on display, attendees can look forward to an extensive exploration experience. The range of boats spans from grand yachts to agile fishing vessels, as well as personal watercraft, kayaks, and paddleboards. One of the star attractions set to make its debut is the Boston Whaler 210 Vantage. With its stunning glacier green hull and powerful Mercury 250 engine, this model is bound to captivate potential buyers and enthusiasts alike.

More Than Just a Boat Show

But the Cleveland Boat Show is not limited to boats alone. Attendees can anticipate an array of ancillary attractions. Fishing seminars conducted by professional anglers will use a 5,000-gallon aquarium as a practical stage. The show will also host boating and watersports demonstrations, promising to be both educational and entertaining. Additionally, attendees can immerse themselves in live music, sailboat racing simulators, and the beloved water-skiing squirrels, Twiggy and Twiglet. The event aims to encapsulate the essence of summer fun, inviting both potential buyers and enthusiasts to dive into the nautical world.

Opening hours will differ over the four-day event, with ticket prices set at $18 when purchased online and $20 at the door. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just looking to bask in the maritime ambiance, the Cleveland Boat Show offers a vibrant sea of possibilities.

0
Business Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
51 seconds ago
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Initiates $1.5M Financing Round for Exploration and Development
Canadian exploration and development firm, Stratabound Minerals Corp, has initiated a non-brokered financing round with the aim of raising $1,500,000. This will be achieved through the issuance of 60 million units, each priced at $0.025. Every unit consists of a common share and a warrant. The warrant permits the holder to purchase an additional common
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Initiates $1.5M Financing Round for Exploration and Development
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
3 mins ago
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
4 mins ago
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
1 min ago
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Triumphs with Industrial-focused Portfolio and Promising Dividend Yield
3 mins ago
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Triumphs with Industrial-focused Portfolio and Promising Dividend Yield
Nova Scotia Increases Minimum Wage to $15.20 an Hour by April 2024
3 mins ago
Nova Scotia Increases Minimum Wage to $15.20 an Hour by April 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
33 seconds
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
57 seconds
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
1 min
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
1 min
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
1 min
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
2 mins
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
3 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
3 mins
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
18 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
59 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app