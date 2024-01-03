en English
Fashion

Claudia Winkleman: The Iconic Look Behind the Host of ‘The Traitors’

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Claudia Winkleman: The Iconic Look Behind the Host of ‘The Traitors’

Claudia Winkleman, the charismatic host of the hit BBC reality game show ‘The Traitors,’ is as famous for her iconic makeup and style as she is for her captivating on-screen presence. Known for her blunt fringe, heavy eyeliner, bronzer, and a nude matte lipstick, this signature look has become a defining element of her public image.

The Influence of Eve Pollard

Winkleman’s distinctive style can be traced back to the influence of her mother, esteemed journalist and editor Eve Pollard. Both mother and daughter share a love for the ‘orange glow’ of a tan, a look that Claudia not only embraces but has made it an integral part of her personal brand.

A Look Back at Claudia’s Evolution

While Winkleman’s current look is widely recognized, photos from the year 2001 reveal a different Claudia. During her time filming ‘Holiday on a Shoestring,’ she sported less makeup and was seen without her now-signature fringe.

Makeup as Armour

Admittedly lax in her skincare routine, Claudia often sleeps with her makeup on. The 51-year-old presenter sees her makeup and style as a form of ‘armour’ that desexualizes her public image and bolsters her self-confidence as she navigates the process of aging. She has expressed satisfaction with growing older but is committed to maintaining her iconic look.

Embracing Aging with Confidence

With an explicitly honest and quirky personality, Winkleman views her signature style as a tool that equips her to face the world with self-assurance. Despite the societal pressures often faced by women in the public eye, she remains content with aging and intends to preserve her distinct look, ensuring she continues to stand out in the world of entertainment.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

