Clarion Community Rallies for Late Teacher Caleb Kifer's Children with Benefit Golf Outing

On May 18, 2024, Clarion Oaks Golf Course will become a hub of community spirit and support as it hosts a golf outing to benefit the children of Caleb Kifer, a beloved Clarion-Limestone High School teacher who passed away in December 2021. Kifer, who succumbed to cancer following a seven-month battle, left behind a legacy of dedication to education and a profound impact on his students and colleagues.

Remembering Caleb Kifer

Caleb Kifer was more than just a teacher; he was a pillar of the Clarion community, known for his passion for education and his unwavering commitment to his students. His battle with cancer was a shock to many, but it was his resilience and positive attitude that left a lasting impression. The golf outing, organized by friends, family, and the school district, aims not only to raise funds for his children's future but also to celebrate Kifer's life and contributions to the community.

Uniting for a Cause

The event at Clarion Oaks Golf Course is expected to draw participants from across the region, including former students, colleagues, and community members. Organizers have planned a day filled with golf, camaraderie, and remembrance, with all proceeds going directly to support Kifer's children. This gathering serves as a testament to the tight-knit nature of the Clarion community and its capacity to come together in times of need.

While the loss of Caleb Kifer has left a void in the Clarion-Limestone High School and the broader community, initiatives like the golf outing ensure his spirit and legacy continue to inspire. By supporting his children, the community is not only honoring Kifer's memory but also investing in the future he believed in so passionately. Such events underscore the importance of community support systems and the difference they can make in the lives of those facing unimaginable challenges.