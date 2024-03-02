Clallam County Community Service Awards 2024: Call for Nominations by April 1

Port Angeles is once again spotlighting the spirit of community service with the 2024 Clallam County Community Service Awards. These awards, facilitated by the Peninsula Daily News and Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club, aim to honor local volunteers for their unwavering dedication and impactful contributions to the community. With nominations open until April 1, the community gears up to celebrate its heroes at an evening reception on May 16.

Recognizing Unsung Heroes

Throughout the years, the Clallam County Community Service Awards have shone a light on individuals who have selflessly dedicated their time and efforts for the betterment of the community. From environmental conservation efforts to organizing food programs for the needy, these volunteers have made significant contributions across various sectors. Eran Kennedy, publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, emphasizes that these awards are a testament to the hard work and soul poured into the community by these volunteers. Nominees can be anyone residing in Clallam County, with previous recipients of the award being ineligible for this year's nomination, fostering an opportunity for new faces to be recognized.

Process and Eligibility

To nominate, participants must submit a detailed letter alongside the nomination coupon, highlighting the nominee's achievements and impact. Supporting documents, such as copies of previous awards, newspaper articles, or letters of support, are encouraged to strengthen the nomination. A panel of judges will meticulously review all nominations to select the recipients, who will be honored at the May reception. This process not only acknowledges the efforts of individuals but also encourages a culture of volunteerism within the community.

Past Recipients and Their Legacy

Over the years, recipients of the Clallam County Community Service Award have set high standards for community service, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. From environmental clean-ups to supporting crime victims and their families, the awardees have covered a broad spectrum of community needs. The diversity in the types of services rendered highlights the multifaceted nature of community challenges and the innovative approaches individuals have taken to address them. The list of past recipients serves as a reminder of the power of community and the difference a single individual can make.

As the nomination deadline for the 2024 Clallam County Community Service Awards approaches, the anticipation and excitement within the community build. These awards not only celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals but also serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging others to contribute to their community in meaningful ways. It's a reminder that in the heart of Clallam County, every act of service, no matter how small, is recognized, appreciated, and celebrated.