Civil Rights Icon Naomi Ruth Barber King Passes at 92, Legacy Lives On

Naomi Ruth Barber King, a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement and sister-in-law to the iconic Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has passed away at the age of 92, her family announced through the A.D. King Foundation. Naomi was renowned not only as the wife of Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King but also as a steadfast advocate for social change, endearingly known as the "Butterfly Queen" for her transformative impact on communities and the civil rights movement.

Advertisment

A Life of Service and Legacy

Naomi King's journey was marked by her unwavering support and partnership with her husband, Rev. A.D. King, in advancing the cause of civil rights in America. Following her husband's death, she founded the A.D. King Foundation to honor his memory and continue their shared mission. Through the foundation, Naomi dedicated herself to empowering young women and promoting nonviolent social change, embodying the values of dignity, strength, and support that characterized her life's work. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the civil rights landscape and the lives of countless individuals.

Remembering the Butterfly Queen

Advertisment

In her passing, Naomi King leaves behind a rich legacy as a matriarch, activist, and beloved member of her community. Known for her quiet dignity and resilience, she was a source of strength and inspiration to her family and those who knew her. The A.D. King Foundation, in commemorating her life, highlighted her role as a beacon of light, not only to her immediate family but also to the broader community she served. Her dedication to social justice and equality has paved the way for future generations to continue the fight for civil rights.

A Legacy Continues Through Generations

Naomi King's legacy is carried forward by her children, including Derek King and her many grandchildren. Her family, comforted by the assurance of her eternal peace, invites those who wish to honor her memory to contribute to the A.D. King Foundation. These contributions will support the foundation's ongoing efforts to champion nonviolent social change and empower youth, ensuring that Naomi King's transformative work continues to inspire and make a difference in the world.

As the world reflects on Naomi Ruth Barber King's profound impact, her life's work stands as a testament to the power of resilience, love, and unwavering commitment to justice. Her legacy, enshrined in the hearts of those she touched and in the ongoing efforts of the A.D. King Foundation, will continue to influence and shape the future of civil rights advocacy and community empowerment.