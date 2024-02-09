Citizens Market: A Culinary Symphony in Buckhead, Atlanta

Buckhead, Atlanta welcomes Citizens Market, a vibrant new food hall nestled within the prestigious Phipps Plaza. Launched in collaboration between C3, an emergent food tech platform, and Legends, a distinguished global experience company, the 25,000-square-foot space invites visitors to explore a rich tapestry of international flavors.

A Symphony of Culinary Delights

Citizens Market hosts eight expertly curated food stalls, each showcasing a unique culinary perspective. Renowned chefs such as Dani Garcia, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, and Dario Cecchini lend their talent to this gastronomic adventure.

Umami Burger takes center stage with its delectable focus on savory flavors, while Krispy Rice offers Japanese-inspired dishes that tantalize the taste buds. Sam's Crispy Chicken serves up a selection of mouthwatering chicken sandwiches, and Sa'Moto by Iron Chef Morimoto presents an irresistible pan-Asian menu.

Firebelly Wings, true to its name, specializes in fiery chicken wings. Cicci di Carne channels the spirit of an Italian butcher shop, and El Pollo Verde adds a dash of South American zest to the mix. Lastly, Soom Soom rounds off the lineup with Mediterranean fare that promises to transport diners to the shores of the Mediterranean.

Beyond the Plate

The food hall extends beyond the culinary realm, offering an indoor and outdoor bar stocked with craft cocktails, local brews, and a daily happy hour. Adjacent to Citizens Market lies The Green, an outdoor space designed for entertainment and al fresco dining.

Roshae Hemmings, journalist for an arts and culture magazine, describes Citizens Market as more than just a food destination. It's a place where stories are shared and celebrated, making it a must-visit for food enthusiasts and storytellers alike.

Cultivate Food & Coffee Joins the Culinary Playground

Citizens Market recently welcomed Cultivate Food & Coffee, an Atlanta-based brunch and coffee concept, marking its second location. The grand opening drew over 1,500 people, further solidifying Citizens Market as a thriving culinary hub in Buckhead, Atlanta.

As the sun sets on another day at Citizens Market, the aroma of diverse cuisines fills the air, mingling with laughter and conversation. The food hall stands as a testament to human connection, weaving together stories of culture, tradition, and innovation one dish at a time.