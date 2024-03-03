Citizens Advice Bureau & TradeMe Launch Unique Auctions to Showcase Value of Free Advice

The partnership between the Citizens Advice Bureau and TradeMe, involving a series of auctions, shines a spotlight on the invaluable free advice provided to New Zealanders. With over 2000 trained volunteers across 80 locations, the initiative aims to highlight the bureau's significant impact. John Farrell, a dedicated volunteer, shares insights into the experience and the importance of this innovative campaign.

Empowering Communities Through Advice

The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has long been a cornerstone in providing free, impartial advice to those in need across New Zealand. From legal queries to financial guidance, the bureau's trained volunteers are equipped to handle a wide array of questions, offering solutions and support to empower individuals and communities. This month's collaboration with TradeMe in running auctions reflects the monetary value of the advice given out freely, emphasizing the CAB's commitment to aiding New Zealanders.

A Creative Approach to Fundraising and Awareness

By teaming up with TradeMe, the CAB has embarked on a creative journey to fundraise and raise awareness about the importance of their services. The auctions, which metaphorically represent the cost of the free advice provided in February, serve not only as a fundraising tool but also as a powerful message about the value of the support offered by the bureau's volunteers. John Farrell's involvement and stories bring a personal touch to the campaign, illustrating the real-life impact of the CAB's work on individuals and communities.

Volunteer Insights: John Farrell's Experience

John Farrell, one of the over 2000 volunteers at the CAB, shares his experiences and the fulfillment derived from assisting others. His stories shed light on the diverse needs of those seeking advice and how the bureau's efforts make a tangible difference in people's lives. Farrell's perspective underscores the significance of the CAB's mission and the collective effort required to sustain such a vital service.

The initiative between the Citizens Advice Bureau and TradeMe represents more than just a fundraising effort; it's a testament to the power of community and the indispensable role of free advice in supporting societal well-being. As the auctions proceed, the hope is that more New Zealanders will recognize and support the invaluable service provided by the CAB and its volunteers, ensuring its continued ability to assist those in need.