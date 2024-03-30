Cipriani Beverly Hills: Celebrity Magnet with Sofia Vergara and Meghan Markle Among Elite Patrons

Beverly Hills has a new dining jewel in its crown - Cipriani, where celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, and Meghan Markle are frequent visitors, creating a buzz with its exclusive one-month wait list and luxurious $685 caviar. The Italian restaurant has quickly become the talk of the town, outshining established eateries like Craig's and Spago, with its allure of elegance and exclusivity.

A Celebrity Haven

The allure of Cipriani Beverly Hills is undeniable, drawing in a constellation of stars. From Sofia Vergara's elegant departures to casual lunches by Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and oil heir Brandon Davis, the restaurant has cemented its status as a celebrity hotspot. Staff and regulars share insights, revealing the preferences of their high-profile clientele - a penchant for privacy, fish, and salads over pasta, and a unanimous love for the wine selection. Joan Collins, among others, has left a lasting impression with her grace and kindness.

Exclusive Dining Experience

Cipriani's charm isn't just in its star-studded guest list but also in its vibrant atmosphere and fresh, high-quality cuisine. Interior designer Lisa Delena notes the lively ambiance and the unique blend of clientele, from the opulent to the influential digital age influencers. Nestled on Camden Drive, Cipriani stands out with its old-school Italian elegance, speckled cement floors, and bookshelves lined with coffee table books - a setting that whispers luxury and exclusivity. The menu, reflective of its rich offerings, demands patrons to save up, with appetizers around $30, pastas at $40, and special dishes like the Dover sole at $78.

The Cipriani Brand: A Global Luxury

The Beverly Hills location is part of the esteemed Cipriani chain, known for its iconic Harry's Bar in Venice, Italy, and other glamorous out