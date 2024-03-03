Cindy's Hometown Restaurant Set to Revitalize Former Parkview Bar in Brackenridge

In a heartwarming twist of fate, Cindy's Hometown Restaurant, previously nestled in Tarentum, is gearing up to breathe new life into the once-vibrant Parkview bar in Brackenridge. Spearheaded by Bob Hatajik and his wife Cindy, this relocation comes with a vision to transform the space into a nostalgic diner, promising a blend of old-school charm and modern dining delights. The couple's commitment to creating a communal hub, coupled with their innovative approach to preserving local heritage, has ignited a wave of anticipation and support within the community.

A Fresh Start with Historical Charm

The Hatajiks are embarking on an ambitious journey to renovate the former Parkview bar into a diner that pays homage to the rich history of Tarentum and Brackenridge. Plans include incorporating vintage jukeboxes, Betty Boop and Volkswagen figurines, and 45s for wall décor to evoke a sense of nostalgia. Moreover, the bar will be repurposed to serve a variety of ice cream treats, enhancing the diner's family-friendly appeal. With seating for up to 60 guests, the new venue aims to surpass the limitations of their previous location, inviting more patrons to indulge in their popular offerings like the meatloaf, fried chicken, and the iconic Red Cat burger.

Community Engagement and Support

The move to Brackenridge has been met with enthusiasm from local officials and residents alike, with Brackenridge Councilman Dino Lopreiato highlighting the diner's strategic location near the new walking trail, park, and riverfront. The relocation also signifies a revival of community spirit, with plans for game nights, karaoke, and open-mic events aimed at drawing diverse crowds. The Hatajiks' vision extends beyond dining, aspiring to host community events utilizing their 25-foot movie screen in the park across the street, further cementing the diner's role as a cornerstone of community interaction and entertainment.

Overcoming Challenges with Resilience

The journey to Cindy's Hometown Restaurant's new home was not without its challenges. The Hatajiks' perseverance through the pandemic and their relentless search for the perfect location underscore the resilience and dedication behind this venture. Their story is a testament to the power of faith and community support, showcasing how local businesses can thrive even in the face of adversity. As they prepare for their April opening, the Hatajiks look forward to welcoming old and new patrons alike, promising a dining experience that's both a trip down memory lane and a taste of what's to come.