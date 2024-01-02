en English
Fashion

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Usher in 2024 with a Carnival-Themed Bash

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Usher in 2024 with a Carnival-Themed Bash

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, welcomed 2024 in style, celebrating the New Year with a vibrant carnival-themed party. The couple’s festive celebration, encapsulated in an Instagram post by Crawford, showcased their joyful spirit and enduring love as they embraced the occasion with a red carpet, performers on stilts, and an intimate moment of Crawford planting a kiss on Gerber’s cheek.

A Celebration of Love and Life

Both Crawford and Gerber, known for their sartorial elegance, dressed up for the event. Crawford donned a sparkling patterned minidress, radiating her timeless beauty, while Gerber complemented her in a casual shirt and dark pants, embodying his laid-back charisma. The party pictures painted a lively tableau, reflecting the couple’s love for life and each other.

25 Years of Togetherness

The New Year’s Eve bash comes on the heels of their silver wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated 25 years of marital bliss in the previous year, marking a significant milestone in their journey. Known for their close-knit family life, Crawford and Gerber have two children, Presley and Kaia Gerber. Both Presley and Kaia have followed in their mother’s footsteps, carving out successful careers in the modeling industry.

A Family United

Family events like the annual Casamigos Halloween party, which the couple hosts, are a testament to their familial bond. Crawford and Gerber’s relationship with their children is a central aspect of their lives. Gerber once expressed that getting married and having children has been his proudest moment. This sentiment was beautifully underscored when Crawford and her daughter Kaia enjoyed a double date with Gerber and Kaia’s boyfriend, actor Austin Butler. The family’s bond, as showcased in these moments, is a shining example of their shared love and camaraderie.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

