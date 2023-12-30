Cincinnati Couple’s Rekindled Romance Leads to Second Wedding

In a heartwarming turn of events, a Cincinnati couple, Julie Shore and Scott Gaede, both 54, have remarried in a private ceremony seven years after their divorce. The intimate event was held on December 28, attended by their two daughters, Rachel, 24, and Caroline, 20, who were deeply moved by the ceremony.

A Love Story that Resonated with Many

The couple’s journey back to the altar was documented on social media by their daughter Rachel, who shared the wedding planning on her TikTok account, referring to the event as a ‘successful parent trap.’ This narrative resonated with numerous online viewers, drawing significant attention and emotional responses.

The Journey Back to Each Other

Julie and Scott initially tied the knot in 1997 but separated in 2014 due to a ‘slow deterioration’ of their relationship. Following their divorce in 2018, they lived separately until the COVID-19 pandemic brought them back into communication. The loss of Scott’s mother in November 2020 and his father in May 2021, along with their daughters’ graduations, were pivotal moments that led to their decision to date again.

A New Chapter Begins

After rekindling their relationship and following a family trip, they moved into a new home together. Scott proposed to Julie during Christmas 2022, setting the stage for their second wedding ceremony. The event was held in a local theatre’s window-filled hallway, with both parents penning their vows. Julie wore a dress reminiscent of her first wedding, while their daughters donned blue satin mini dresses. Their cousin Cameron, who had been the ring-bearer at their first wedding, officiated the event, bringing it full circle.

