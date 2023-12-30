en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Cincinnati Couple’s Rekindled Romance Leads to Second Wedding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:30 am EST
Cincinnati Couple’s Rekindled Romance Leads to Second Wedding

In a heartwarming turn of events, a Cincinnati couple, Julie Shore and Scott Gaede, both 54, have remarried in a private ceremony seven years after their divorce. The intimate event was held on December 28, attended by their two daughters, Rachel, 24, and Caroline, 20, who were deeply moved by the ceremony.

A Love Story that Resonated with Many

The couple’s journey back to the altar was documented on social media by their daughter Rachel, who shared the wedding planning on her TikTok account, referring to the event as a ‘successful parent trap.’ This narrative resonated with numerous online viewers, drawing significant attention and emotional responses.

The Journey Back to Each Other

Julie and Scott initially tied the knot in 1997 but separated in 2014 due to a ‘slow deterioration’ of their relationship. Following their divorce in 2018, they lived separately until the COVID-19 pandemic brought them back into communication. The loss of Scott’s mother in November 2020 and his father in May 2021, along with their daughters’ graduations, were pivotal moments that led to their decision to date again.

(Read Also: Holiday Shopping: Navigating the Financial Strain and Rising Expenses)

A New Chapter Begins

After rekindling their relationship and following a family trip, they moved into a new home together. Scott proposed to Julie during Christmas 2022, setting the stage for their second wedding ceremony. The event was held in a local theatre’s window-filled hallway, with both parents penning their vows. Julie wore a dress reminiscent of her first wedding, while their daughters donned blue satin mini dresses. Their cousin Cameron, who had been the ring-bearer at their first wedding, officiated the event, bringing it full circle.

(Read Also: Survivor of Hamas Attack Reunites with Her Savior: A Tale of Heroism Amid Rising Antisemitism)

0
Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success

By Quadri Adejumo

Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Post-Holiday Travel Challenges: A Test of Patience and Preparedness

By Justice Nwafor

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jon Hamm: A Casual Day in LA and a New Chapter in Life ...
@Lifestyle · 31 mins
Jon Hamm: A Casual Day in LA and a New Chapter in Life ...
heart comment 0
Year-End Wrap-Ups: Reflections of Personal Preferences or Symbols of Increasing Nonhuman Curation?

By Olalekan Adigun

Year-End Wrap-Ups: Reflections of Personal Preferences or Symbols of Increasing Nonhuman Curation?
Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Heritage and National Sensation

By Wojciech Zylm

Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Heritage and National Sensation
Manisha Thakor Highlights False Financial Comparisons in New Book ‘MoneyZen’

By BNN Correspondents

Manisha Thakor Highlights False Financial Comparisons in New Book 'MoneyZen'
Holiday Spirit Marred: Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Spirit Marred: Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
2 mins
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
2 mins
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
2 mins
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
3 mins
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
5 mins
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
5 mins
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
13 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
18 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
19 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
26 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app