Church Launches Bakery in Abuja: Empowering Members, Aiding the Less Privileged

At a significant event in Abuja, a church has taken a commendable step by inaugurating a bakery, aiming to empower its congregation and support the less fortunate in the community. Project Director, Rev. Jackie Talena, highlighted that this initiative is not just a business venture but a mission-driven effort to provide welfare, spread the gospel, and reach the unreached.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Skills and Welfare

Rev. Talena, alongside her husband, Rev. Joshua Talena, the senior pastor, emphasized the bakery's dual purpose: to offer baking and business training to church members and to generate funds for welfare programs. This strategy is particularly timely, considering the rising cost of living in the country. The church aims to create a self-sustaining model that not only supports its members financially but also contributes to community outreach and evangelism.

Meeting Standards and Expectations

Advertisment

Project Coordinator Mrs. Akon Etuk confirmed that the bakery had met all regulatory requirements set by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), ensuring the production of high-quality, healthy bread. The church promises to maintain the highest standards of hygiene and quality control in its operations, focusing on consumer satisfaction and affordability amidst economic challenges.

Call for Support and Patronage

With the launch of this bakery, the church leadership calls on the Abuja community and beyond to support this noble cause by patronizing their products. They also appeal to the government to recognize and assist small-scale enterprises, especially those with a social welfare agenda like theirs, to thrive in these challenging times.

This innovative approach by the church not only addresses the immediate needs of its members but also sets a precedent for how religious organizations can play a proactive role in community development and social welfare. By blending entrepreneurship with ministry, they are creating a sustainable model that could inspire similar initiatives globally.