Chung Ching Middle School Kindergarteners Embark on 'Shining Star' Outdoor Adventure

Chung Ching Middle School recently held its annual 'Shining Star' programme for kindergarteners. The eight-day programme saw kindergarteners work on a number of activities with their teachers. The programme aims to expose students to activities outside of the classroom and encourage them to use teamwork, creativity, and their imagination in honing storytelling and crafting skills.

Immersive Learning Through Play

All eight sessions were held twice a week, comprising craft-making and culinary, outdoor activities, and field trips. The first session saw the children immersed in a story by making makeshift tents with craft papers, and enjoying a starry night sky made from glow-in-the-dark materials. The second session had the children prepare camping favourites such as marshmallows, fruits, buns, and sausages, while the third session saw them embark on a hunt for a 'bear' with a binocular-making activity with their teachers. Other sessions included making nature-inspired jewellery, preparing chicken wraps and making lanterns, as well as a field trip to the Panaga Fire Station.

Exploring the 'Wilderness'

Equipped with camping outfits and gear, students explored the 'wilderness' in the form of a maze to retrieve a missing bracelet and solve riddles, before finally finding the 'bear' in a cave. This hands-on approach not only facilitated a dynamic learning environment but also fostered a sense of adventure and curiosity among the students.

Impact on Child Development

The 'Shining Star' programme aligns with the principles highlighted by the 1000 Hours Outside Podcast, emphasizing the importance of unrestricted outside play in childhood development. Such activities are pivotal for children's holistic development, encouraging them to engage with their environment and enhance their problem-solving skills, creativity, and teamwork.

The success of the 'Shining Star' programme at Chung Ching Middle School is a testament to the transformative power of outdoor adventures in educational settings. By stepping out of the conventional classroom and into the great outdoors, these kindergarteners have embarked on a journey of discovery, learning, and fun that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on their developmental journey.