en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Christmas Day Lottery Win Surprises Maryland Mother

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Christmas Day Lottery Win Surprises Maryland Mother

On a blissful Christmas Day, a Maryland mother residing in Salisbury, a city located approximately 120 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., experienced a turn of fortune. A festive family tradition of scratching Maryland Lottery tickets, gifted by a relative, unfolded a surprising twist. The teaching assistant landed on the winning number ’43’ amidst her $10 tickets and won a staggering sum of $100,000.

The Win and the Initial Reaction

The top prize winner from the Ultimate Cash instant ticket game initially thought it was a prank orchestrated by her family, known for their playful antics. The disbelief soon subsided, replaced by the realization that the fortune was real. The mother, basking in her newfound prosperity, plans to earmark a portion of the money for a few indulgences, yet she has expressed a strong desire to prioritize her children’s future.

Remaining Prizes and Responsible Gambling

In the wake of her win, the Maryland Lottery announced that there are still five top prizes left in the Ultimate Cash instant ticket game. The news release also underscored responsible gambling. While the thrill of gambling can be a fun pastime for many, the Maryland Lottery reminded players that it can morph into an addictive and destructive behavior for some. Resources for gambling addiction were highlighted, advocating for a balanced and responsible approach to lottery games.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amazon Slashes Prices on Popular Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets

By Salman Khan

Gwyneth Paltrow's Endorsed Collagen Cream Hailed as 'Fountain of Youth'; Kate Middleton Sparks 'Kate Effect' for Holland Cooper

By BNN Correspondents

Maryland Mother Wins $100,000 Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Prize on Christmas Day

By BNN Correspondents

Mita: A New Venue in Shaw Revolutionizing Latin American Cuisine

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ecuador's Montaña de Luz Bids Adieu to 2023 with a 'Sowing of Dreams' ...
@Ecuador · 1 min
Ecuador's Montaña de Luz Bids Adieu to 2023 with a 'Sowing of Dreams' ...
heart comment 0
Vancouver’s Vibrant Vino Voyage: A Guide to the City’s Best Wine Bars

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver’s Vibrant Vino Voyage: A Guide to the City's Best Wine Bars
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Stuns Viewers with Unconventional Pancake Eating Incident

By Salman Khan

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Stuns Viewers with Unconventional Pancake Eating Incident
Sobremesa Wine Bar Marks First Anniversary with New Partnership and Vision

By BNN Correspondents

Sobremesa Wine Bar Marks First Anniversary with New Partnership and Vision
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
13 seconds
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
25 seconds
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
25 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
1 min
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
1 min
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
1 min
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
2 mins
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
11 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
11 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app