Christine McGuinness: Rock Chic Style, Family Commitment, and a Rumoured Relationship

On a crisp day in Wilmslow, Cheshire, the 35-year-old model, Christine McGuinness, turned heads donning a rock chic style in an all-black ensemble, topped with a stylish leather jacket. Her visit to a local hair salon had clearly paid off, as she was spotted sporting bouncy curls that added an extra dimension to her radiant appearance. The look was completed with chic black shades and knee-high leather boots, reflecting her unique and bold fashion sense.

Continuing Family Life Amid Separation

Christine’s day out came at a time when her children were at school, suggesting her commitment to personal time and self-care. The model has been in the headlines following her separation from comedian Paddy McGuinness in July 2022, after 11 years of wedded bliss. However, the couple’s dedication to their children has led them to continue sharing their family home. Twins Leo and Penelope, along with seven-year-old Felicity, remain their priority, and the former couple strives to maintain a stable routine for them.

Rumoured New Relationship

Christine’s life post-separation has also been marked by rumours of a new relationship with songwriter Chelcee Grimes. Chelcee, who once dated Megan Barton Hanson from Love Island, has reportedly been a pillar of support for Christine during this transitional period. The duo was spotted sharing a kiss in Ibiza in August, triggering speculations about their relationship.

The Low-key Life

Despite the public interest, both Christine and Chelcee appear to have kept their relationship under wraps. Grimes recently expressed discomfort over the public scrutiny that comes with her industry, hinting at her preference for a low-key lifestyle. Interestingly, the friendship between Christine and Chelcee seems to have cooled, as they have unfollowed each other on social media. However, the reasons for this remain unknown, adding a veil of mystery to their relationship.