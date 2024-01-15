Christine Brown's Joyous Wedding: A New Chapter After 'Sister Wives'

On a crisp October day in 2023, the serene Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, was the setting for Christine Brown's wedding to David Woolley. This marked a pivotal moment in Christine's life, who was a well-known cast member of the reality TV show 'Sister Wives'. The wedding symbolized a new chapter for Christine, after her 25-year-long polygamous marriage with Kody Brown.

A Fairytale Wedding

Christine and David met online and got engaged in April 2023. Their wedding was a joyous celebration, brimming with laughter and love. The nuptial was also filmed and aired as a special for 'Sister Wives', providing fans with a glimpse into their special day. The bride expressed her overwhelming happiness, describing the event as a 'fairytale' and a 'dream come true.'

Humor and Revelry

During the event, a playful instance unfolded when David's longtime friend Jared gave him a lap dance. This humorous act prompted Christine to join in the fun, adding a light-hearted touch to the proceedings. The scene was witnessed by family and friends, who reacted with laughter and surprise.

A New Chapter

Following her split from Kody in 2021, Christine's wedding to Woolley marked the beginning of a fresh chapter in her life. Despite her ex-husband Kody expressing feelings about her moving on, he was not included in the guest list. However, the wedding was attended by her ex-co-wife Janelle Brown and all her kids, as well as Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown. Christine also shares six children with Kody.

Christine's wedding to David Woolley reflects the joy and authenticity of their relationship. This celebration, marked by humor and genuine happiness, signifies a hopeful future for the couple.