France

Christina Milian and M. Pokora: Balancing Stardom, Family, and Life in Paris

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Christina Milian and M. Pokora: Balancing Stardom, Family, and Life in Paris

Christina Milian and her French pop star husband M. Pokora were recently spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old American singer and actress stole the spotlight with her striking red snake print, leather mini dress and towering gold strappy heels. M. Pokora, 38, complemented his wife’s style with a colorful bomber jacket featuring leather sleeves. The couple, married since 2020, appeared to be in high spirits as they stepped out, hand-in-hand.

Balancing Stardom and Motherhood

In a recent interview with Forbes, Milian expressed her gratitude for her supportive family network. This network, which includes her husband, mother, and sisters, allows her to balance her successful career with the responsibilities of marriage and motherhood. Christina Milian emphasized the importance of having a strong support system, stating that it gives her peace of mind and ensures her children receive the care they need while she works.

Family Life in Paris

Milian and M. Pokora are the parents of two sons, Isaiah, three, and Kenna, two. Milian also has a 13-year-old daughter, Violet, from her previous marriage to rapper The Dream. Last summer, the family of five took a big step by relocating from Los Angeles to Paris. Milian finds the move to the French capital enriching due to the city’s beauty, culture, and active lifestyle. She relishes exploring Paris with her children and spending quality time with her husband, praising the city as an ideal place for their family to live and avoid boredom.

France Lifestyle
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

