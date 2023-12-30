en English
Fashion

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Romantic Date Marks John’s 45th Birthday Celebration

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Romantic Date Marks John's 45th Birthday Celebration

On a chilly winter night in New York City, celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend painted the town red with their love on a romantic date night. Celebrating Legend’s 45th birthday, the duo were seen leaving Bondst, a renowned Japanese restaurant, hand in hand, radiating the warmth of their long-standing bond.

Stepping Out in Style

Known for her unique fashion sense, Chrissy Teigen turned heads with her outfit. The model sported a trendy ensemble consisting of a black crop top, matching leggings, and knee-high boots. Adding a touch of casual chic to her outfit, she wore a denim jacket. John Legend, on the other hand, kept his style suave with an all-black ensemble, looking every bit the successful musician he is.

A Day Filled with Family and Celebration

Earlier in the day, the couple was seen spending time with their youngest son, Wren Alexander. Later, they were accompanied by their daughter Luna Legend at a pop-up shop. The couple, parents to four children including Miles and Esti, have been making the most of their holiday season in New York City. They were recently spotted engaging in family activities like playing with drones in Washington Square Park, reflecting their commitment to keeping their children entertained and engaged during the festive season.

A Love Story Spanning Over a Decade

Chrissy and John’s love story goes back to 2006 when they first met. The couple got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013. They began their journey as parents with the birth of their daughter Luna in 2016, followed by Miles, and later Esti and Wren, the latter being born via surrogate. Over the years, they have showcased a loving and supportive relationship, setting couple goals for their fans worldwide.

Their date night not only marked the celebration of John Legend’s 45th birthday but also served as a testament to their enduring love and companionship, even amidst the hustle and bustle of parenthood. With their unwavering commitment to each other and their family, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue to inspire and spread love wherever they go.

Fashion Lifestyle United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

