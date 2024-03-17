Chris Appleton Finds Love with Harvard Grad Frederico Post-Lukas Gage Split

Following his split from Lukas Gage, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has sparked romance rumors with a Harvard graduate named Frederico, marking a significant shift away from the Hollywood dating scene. The duo made their public debut during Oscars weekend at the iconic Chateau Marmont, signaling the start of a new chapter for Appleton. This move comes after his separation from Gage, citing "irreconcilable differences," and showcases Appleton's readiness for a fresh start with someone outside the entertainment industry.

From Hollywood Glitz to Academic Wit

Appleton's new relationship with Frederico, a non-Hollywood figure with an impressive academic background, represents a notable change in his dating preferences. Frederico, who boasts a degree from Harvard, met Appleton through mutual friends, and the pair have decided to keep things casual for now. This development is particularly refreshing for Appleton, who has expressed his enthusiasm for exploring a connection with someone far removed from the celebrity world he is accustomed to.

Meeting the Crew and Moving Forward

Frederico has already made a positive impression on Appleton's close friends, further solidifying his integration into Appleton's life. The approval of Appleton's inner circle signifies the potential for a lasting relationship, underscoring the ease with which Frederico has blended into the hairstylist's social environment. As Appleton navigates this new relationship, he remains optimistic about the future, embracing the change with open arms.

A Fresh Start for Both Parties

In the wake of their split, both Appleton and Gage have embarked on personal journeys to find happiness. While Gage explores self-love and personal growth, Appleton has found solace in a budding relationship with Frederico. This new dynamic highlights a period of transformation for Appleton, as he explores life beyond the Hollywood spotlight with someone who brings a different perspective to his world.

As Chris Appleton and Frederico continue to explore their relationship, their story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of love and the possibilities that arise when stepping out of one's comfort zone. With a new partner by his side and a fresh outlook on life, Appleton's journey post-split with Lukas Gage is a testament to the resilience of the human heart and the endless search for genuine connections, regardless of the backdrop.