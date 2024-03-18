Chris Appleton Finds Love with Federico Debernardi Post-Divorce from Lukas Gage

Following a high-profile split from Lukas Gage, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has sparked new romance rumors with Federico Debernardi. The couple made waves during a shirtless beach date in Santa Monica, signaling a fresh start for Appleton amidst spring's arrival. Known for his close ties with Kim Kardashian and a knack for setting hair trends, Appleton's personal life has once again captured the public's attention, especially after citing 'irreconcilable differences' in his divorce from "The White Lotus" actor.

Spring Fling or True Love?

Appleton and Debernardi's beach outing wasn't just an ordinary day under the sun. It was a public debut of a relationship that's blossoming against the backdrop of Appleton's recent divorce. With toned physiques on full display and a casual dip in the ocean, the pair seemed to enjoy each other's company, unfazed by the paparazzi. Later, Appleton was seen buying popsicles for them, a sweet gesture that hinted at more than just a casual fling. Friends of Appleton have already given Debernardi their seal of approval, suggesting this new chapter might hold promising developments for the hairstylist.

A Public Split and Moving Forward

The end of Appleton's marriage to Gage was as public as it gets, with the divorce proceedings making headlines late last year. Just six months after a whirlwind Vegas wedding, officiated by none other than Kim Kardashian, the couple called it quits. While Appleton has seemingly found solace in Debernardi's arms, Gage has taken a different path, focusing on self-love and personal growth. The contrast in their post-divorce lives highlights their different approaches to moving on from a public breakup.

New Beginnings

Federico Debernardi might not be a household name, but his connection with Appleton has thrust him into the spotlight. As an Argentine art dealer, his background is vastly different from the Hollywood glam that Appleton is accustomed to, possibly providing the celebrity hairstylist with a refreshing change of pace. With spring symbolizing new beginnings, Appleton and Debernardi's relationship might just be the fresh start both needed. As they navigate the complexities of a new relationship under the public eye, only time will tell if this spring fling turns into a lasting love story.

As the sun sets on Santa Monica beach, Chris Appleton and Federico Debernardi's budding romance reminds us of the unpredictable nature of love and the courage it takes to open one's heart after heartbreak. With the support of friends and a newfound joy in each other's company, this couple's journey might just be the beacon of hope and renewal that many seek during times of personal upheaval.