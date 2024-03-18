Chloe Sevigny was seen embracing a laid-back style as she ventured out in New York City, a stark contrast to her previous comments on the prevalence of athleisure and dog walking in the metropolis. The actress, known for her roles in 'American Psycho' and 'Big Love,' and her husband, Siniša Mačković, were pictured pushing an empty stroller, highlighting a serene slice of family life amidst the bustling city.

Controversial Remarks on City Lifestyle

Earlier in the year, Sevigny's candid thoughts on the changing face of New York City sparked considerable backlash. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she lamented the dominance of athleisure wear and the increasing number of dog walkers, suggesting that these trends were symptomatic of a city becoming exclusive to the wealthy. Her comments ignited a debate on social media, with many defending the practicality and comfort of athleisure and the companionship of dogs in urban living.

A Personal Milestone Amid Public Scrutiny

Despite the controversy, Sevigny's personal life flourishes. She and Mačković, who quietly married at New York's City Hall in March 2020, welcomed their son Vanja shortly thereafter. The couple later commemorated their union with a celebration in Darien, Connecticut. This blend of personal joy and public scrutiny showcases the multifaceted life of the actress, balancing her professional engagements, family commitments, and outspoken opinions on urban culture.

Reflections on Urban Evolution and Celebrity Commentary

Sevigny's remarks on athleisure and dogs, while controversial, open a window into the ongoing conversations about urban lifestyle, gentrification, and the cultural shifts within New York City. As cities evolve, the dialogue between their long-standing residents and the new trends that emerge continues to shape the urban experience. Through her candidness, Sevigny contributes to this discourse, reflecting broader societal trends through the lens of celebrity perspective.