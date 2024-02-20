Chloe Fineman Mixes Humor and Flavor in NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer’s 'Keep It Tasty' Campaign

Imagine sipping on a NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, the effervescence tickling your tongue, the real fruit flavor bursting forth, all while sharing a hearty laugh. This is the vivid scene set by the brand’s latest national campaign, 'Keep It Tasty,' featuring none other than Chloe Fineman from Saturday Night Live. Launched by the second top spirits-based seltzer brand in the U.S., this campaign is a blend of comedy, authenticity, and delectable taste, ready to sweep across various platforms throughout 2024.

A Tasteful Blend of Humor and Quality

At the heart of the 'Keep It Tasty' campaign is the promise of a genuine and delightful taste experience, encapsulated perfectly by Fineman’s role as the brand's vodka seltzer sommelier. The collaboration with The Martin Agency has birthed a series of ads that not only highlight the brand’s fruit-forward flavors but do so through scenarios relatable to anyone who’s ever found themselves in a slightly awkward social situation. One standout advertisement, 'Photo Op,' cleverly plays on the universal awkwardness of not knowing what to do with one's hands in photos, all while showcasing the light and refreshing taste of NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.

More Than Just a Drink

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer is not just pitching itself as another option in the crowded seltzer market; it’s presenting a lifestyle. Boasting a light, refreshing taste that comes from a blend of vodka, seltzer, and real fruit juice, this 100-calorie, gluten-free beverage with a 4.5% ABV is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. Available nationwide in a variety of flavors, including Black Cherry, Watermelon, Orange, and Pineapple, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer is designed to appeal in any social setting. The campaign’s rollout across streaming, digital, OOH, social, radio, and retail platforms underlines an aggressive strategy to keep the brand's momentum alive throughout 2024.

Legacy and Innovation Combined

Behind NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer stands Anheuser-Busch, a name synonymous with brewing excellence and a legacy of high-quality beers and spirits. The 'Keep It Tasty' campaign is a reflection of the company’s forward-thinking approach, emphasizing its dedication to innovation and sustainability. By engaging Chloe Fineman's comedic genius and highlighting the product's authentic taste, the campaign sets a new benchmark for how beverage brands can connect with their audience on a deeper level, blending the art of storytelling with the science of flavor.