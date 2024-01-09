Chloe Ferry Turns Heads At ‘Geordie Shore’ Screening in London

Reality star Chloe Ferry, known for her stint on MTV’s ‘Geordie Shore’, turned heads at the screening of the show’s new series with her daring outfit choice. The 28-year-old made a grand entrance at Soho Hotel in London, donning a black sheer lace co-ordinated outfit that left her black bra and thong on full display. Complementing her audacious attire were nude towering heels and a matching black handbag.

Chloe Ferry’s Bold Appearance

Ferry was not alone in making a striking fashion statement. Her co-star, Chantelle Connelly, also drew attention in black leather thigh-high boots, a mini skirt, and a cropped jumper. Other cast members, including Marnie Simpson, Abbie Holborn, and Sophie Kasaei, also graced the red carpet event.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Ferry was seen gleefully perched on an inflatable flamingo, signaling her enthusiasm for the upcoming series set to kick off in January. Another season is reportedly in the pipeline, with filming slated for spring 2024.

Chloe Ferry’s Personal Life

On a personal front, Ferry has been making waves with her on-off relationship with boyfriend Johnny Wilbo. The couple recently vacationed in Thailand, with Ferry sharing a bikini-clad Instagram post captioned ‘Thailand you’ve been amazing‘. Their relationship, however, has been fraught with ups and downs, with numerous breakups and reconciliations since September 2022.

Focusing on Self and Future

Despite the relationship turbulence, Ferry has expressed a desire to concentrate on being single and is looking forward to a better year ahead after a challenging 2022. She plans to focus on her businesses and spend the festive period with family and friends, indicating a shift in priorities towards self-care and professional growth.