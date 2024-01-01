en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate New Year’s Eve: A Look at Their Family Traditions and Future Plans

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate New Year’s Eve: A Look at Their Family Traditions and Future Plans

As the clock struck midnight, marking the dawn of a new year, Chip and Joanna Gaines, the beloved couple of the hit show ‘Fixer Upper,’ gathered with their five children — Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew. Their New Year’s Eve celebration, a cozy family affair, was set against the backdrop of a vibrant fireworks display, the images of which Joanna Gaines shared on her Instagram account.

A Family Affair

The Instagram posts revealed the family huddled around a fire pit, their faces illuminated by the glow of the colorful fireworks overhead. The fireworks display, set to the tune of “These Are Days” by 10,000 Maniacs, sealed the evening’s festivities. This intimate glimpse into the Gaines family’s New Year’s Eve celebration underscores their tradition of coming together for holidays, a practice Joanna detailed in the Magnolia Journal’s winter issue.

Personal Growth and Evolving Relationships

Aside from their holiday traditions, Chip and Joanna Gaines also offered insights into their evolving relationship and personal growth in a recent PEOPLE cover story. Joanna has embraced new hobbies like horseback riding and beekeeping, in her quest to live more in the moment. On the other hand, Chip has adopted a more laid-back approach to life, providing unwavering support to his wife.

Changing Family Dynamics

The couple also reflected on the evolving dynamics within their family, especially with their oldest son, Drake, starting college. This significant change has brought a fresh perspective to their lives, emphasizing the importance of cherishing every moment with their children.

Looking Ahead

As Chip and Joanna Gaines usher in the New Year, they also prepare for a busy year ahead with the launch of their new Magnolia Network on Discovery. Their popular show, ‘Fixer Upper,’ is set to return after a three-year hiatus, promising more of the couple’s home renovation magic. With the expansion of their brand—including a rental home, a thriving Magnolia Market, and a new series with Bionic Chef Eduardo Garcia—2024 looks to be an exciting year for the Gaines family.

0
Lifestyle
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

By BNN Correspondents

Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts

By Hadeel Hashem

Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ

By Salman Khan

Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use

By Dil Bar Irshad

Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year ...
@Fitness · 3 mins
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year ...
heart comment 0
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple’s Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By BNN Correspondents

SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets

By BNN Correspondents

Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
Navigating New Year’s Hangovers: A Gastroenterologist’s Guide

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navigating New Year's Hangovers: A Gastroenterologist's Guide
Latest Headlines
World News
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
47 seconds
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
58 seconds
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2 mins
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
2 mins
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
2 mins
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
2 mins
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
3 mins
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
3 mins
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
4 mins
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
47 seconds
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
26 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
35 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
39 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
45 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app