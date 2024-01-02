en English
Asia

Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
With the arrival of the Chinese New Year on February 10, 2024, the world sees a transition from the year 4720 to 4721 in the Chinese Calendar. This year is notably marked by the ‘Wooden Dragon’, a symbol of power, prosperity, and good fortune. As an emblem of the Chinese zodiac, it carries significant weight for many. The interesting twist, however, lies in the fact that despite it being their year, those born in the year of the Dragon might face challenges.

Forecast of Fortune

The Chinese horoscope for 2024 suggests a varying degree of fortune, opportunities, and challenges for each of the twelve zodiac signs. The signs predicted to have the most luck in 2024 are monkeys, roosters, and pigs, while ox, rabbits, goats, and dogs follow closely behind. The fortunes will touch aspects such as career, social relationships, financial stability, personal growth, and family life.

Weathering the Year of the Wooden Dragon

What makes the year of the Wooden Dragon stand out is the association with the wood element. This symbolizes the year’s connection to characteristics like adaptability, planning, resilience, and gratitude. All these traits are expected to be beneficial in navigating the year’s challenges and opportunities. For instance, love and relationships, a critical aspect of life, is expected to be a rollercoaster for those born in the year of the Dragon, with conflicts predicted to arise.

The Energies of the Wood Dragon

The Wooden Dragon, besides being a symbol of power and prosperity, is also associated with wisdom and energy. The year promises to be a time of finding love, strengthening bonds, and focusing on personal development. It is an auspicious time to start a new family or relationship, and for strengthening existing relationships. The Dragon, being linked with the element of fire, promises positive opportunities and growth for everyone.

