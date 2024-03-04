Children's Hospice South West Invites Business Leaders to Join Networking Club for Charity

Business leaders from across the West of England are being encouraged to join a networking club organized by the regional charity Children's Hospice South West (CHSW). The initiative, which aims to foster community connections and support local children and their families, has seen significant engagement since its inception in 2021.

Networking with a Purpose

Launched as a response to the pandemic's impact on local businesses and communities, the CHSW Business Club has quickly grown into a vital platform for idea sharing and networking. With its roots deeply embedded in charity, the club offers businesses the unique opportunity to enhance their social impact while benefiting from networking opportunities. Tamara Downs, head of fundraising at Charlton Farm, emphasized the importance of expanding the club's reach to include businesses of all sizes. She highlighted the dual benefits of membership: increased business visibility through CHSW's social media channels and the gratification of supporting a crucial cause. Membership fees are positioned as an affordable investment in both business growth and community support, costing less than £1 a day.

Upcoming Events and Opportunities

The CHSW Business Club has announced its calendar for 2024, kicking off with an event in Bristol at Metro Bank in Broadmead on March 12. This gathering aims to set the tone for the year, providing an inclusive space for members to connect, share ideas, and learn more about the impact of their contributions. The schedule includes additional events throughout the year, ensuring continuous engagement and opportunities for members to interact within the community. Events are planned across Devon and Cornwall, reflecting the club's commitment to regional development and support.

Impact and Expansion

Since its launch, the CHSW Business Club has attracted over 150 members, showcasing a wide array of businesses united by a common goal: to support local children and their families through challenging times. The club's success is a testament to the power of community and collaboration in addressing critical needs. As the club looks forward to welcoming more members in 2024, its role in facilitating business growth and philanthropy is increasingly significant. The forthcoming events not only serve as networking platforms but also as reminders of the tangible difference businesses can make through their participation and support.

As the CHSW Business Club enters another year, its mission to blend business networking with philanthropy remains as compelling as ever. The initiative demonstrates the profound impact of collective effort, proving that community and business can thrive together. With each event and new membership, the club moves closer to its goal of ensuring no child or family navigates life's toughest challenges alone.