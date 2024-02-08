Childish Gambino Secretly Weds Longtime Partner Michelle White During Mr. & Mrs. Smith Filming

Childish Gambino, the stage name of actor and musician Donald McKinley Glover Jr., has revealed in an interview that he and his longtime partner Michelle White tied the knot in a secret ceremony during the filming of their upcoming TV series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Advertisment

The couple, who have been together since 2015 and share three children, decided to make their union official on a day with no early call time for the set. Glover proposed the idea to Michelle that very morning, and the two seized the opportunity to exchange vows.

A Low-Key Celebration

Following the intimate ceremony, Childish Gambino and White celebrated their newfound marital status at their favorite restaurant. Later that evening, they gathered with both sets of parents and Glover's mother at their home, fostering a warm and familial atmosphere.

Advertisment

Although Glover is known for being a private individual, rarely posting on social media or conducting interviews outside of promotional work, he has publicly expressed his love and admiration for Michelle. The couple share three sons, born in early 2016, January 2018, and 2020.

A Private Life in the Public Eye

As fans of Childish Gambino eagerly await the release of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this revelation adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming series. For now, Glover and White continue to enjoy their new life as a married couple, cherishing the spontaneity and love that brought them together on that fateful morning.

In a world where celebrity relationships often take center stage, Childish Gambino and Michelle White have managed to keep their love story private, allowing it to flourish away from the prying eyes of the public. Their secret wedding is a testament to their commitment to one another and a reminder that, in the end, it's the bond between two people that truly matters.