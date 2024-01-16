Chick-fil-A Coworkers Engaged: A Unique 'Chick-fil-ationship' Goes Viral

In an embodiment of the saying that love can blossom anywhere, two coworkers at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina have found their true love at the workplace. Sarah Love and Azeem Warthen, whose love story humorously encapsulates a 'Chick-fil-ationship,' are now engaged after two years of working together, sharing experiences, and building a strong bond.

A Love Story Born in a Fast-Food Joint

Love and Warthen's relationship began at the CFAROX location in 2021. The routine fast-food environment proved to be an unconventional, yet fertile, ground for their relationship to sprout and grow. Their daily interactions, shared responsibilities, and the camaraderie that comes with working in a fast-paced environment contributed to the deepening of their feelings for each other. A testament to their compelling story, their engagement announcement featuring a photo of them outside the restaurant, with Love proudly showing off her engagement ring, went viral, attracting 63,000 likes, 1,600 comments, and over 420 shares.

The Turning Point

During one of their shifts, as Warthen was bagging fries, a seemingly ordinary task turned into a memorable moment. A meaningful glance shared between the two was all Warthen needed to realize his growing affection for Love. This turning point led to Warthen deciding to pursue their relationship beyond the confines of the restaurant.

A Surprise Proposal and Anticipated Wedding

Warthen surprised Love on New Year's Eve with a proposal that was as unique as their love story. As a garage door lifted to reveal a staged photo shoot area, Warthen got down on one knee, popping the question that marked the beginning of their new chapter. The couple is planning their wedding for September, on a Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed. This thoughtful planning ensures that their colleagues, who have been part of their journey, can join in the celebration of their union.