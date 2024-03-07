Cherokee Libraries Launch Hinigoliya Reading Program to Boost Early Literacy in North Carolina

On March 5, the Qualla Boundary Public Library and Snowbird Community Library in Cherokee, N.C., unveiled a new reading program named Hinigoliya, aimed at enhancing early literacy among children from kindergarten through third grade across five counties. This initiative, supported by the Harrah's Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund, encourages not only skill development but also family bonding through reading.

Hinigoliya: Fostering a Love for Reading

The launch parties for Hinigoliya were held on March 5 and 6, featuring pizza, goodies, and the program's mascot, Awesome Possum. Utilizing Beanstack, an online platform for tracking reading progress, the program sets out to achieve two primary goals: improving kindergarten and fourth-grade entrance reading scores and promoting family reading. With rewards for top readers and a grand prize of a trip to an Atlanta Braves game, Hinigoliya is geared towards making reading a daily fun activity for families.

Community Support and Educational Aims

Renissa McLaughlin, the Youth and Adult Education director, emphasized the dual focus on enhancing reading scores and fostering a culture of reading within families. The program is designed around a minimum of ten minutes of daily reading, aiming to build strong reading skills that are linked to higher intelligence levels in young adults, as per recent studies. The involvement of community elders and partnerships with initiatives like Reading Nation Waterfall further underscore the communal effort behind Hinigoliya.

Expanding Access and Encouraging Participation

The collaboration with Reading Nation Waterfall and local Cherokee community clubs for a Community Reading Challenge highlights the libraries' commitment to increasing literacy and library access in Indian Country. By serving as drop-off locations for reading logs and engaging the community through social media, the libraries aim to create a widespread culture of reading that transcends the program itself.

The launch of Hinigoliya marks a significant step towards addressing educational needs within the Cherokee community, fostering a love for reading that promises to enrich the lives of its young participants. As families and educators come together to support early literacy, the program sets a powerful example of how community-driven initiatives can make a lasting impact on children's educational journeys.