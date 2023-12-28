en English
‘Cheeni Kum’ Actress Swini Khara Ties the Knot with Urvish Desai in a Grand Jaipur Wedding

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:06 am EST
‘Cheeni Kum’ Actress Swini Khara Ties the Knot with Urvish Desai in a Grand Jaipur Wedding

Well-known actress Swini Khara, recognized for her impactful role in ‘Cheeni Kum’ alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, recently entered marital bliss. She tied the knot with Urvish Desai, an engineer, on December 26, celebrating their union in a grand wedding ceremony in the royal city of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sharing the Joyous Occasion Online

Swini took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion with her fans. She posted pictures of her wedding, where she looked resplendent in a heavily embroidered red lehenga, while Urvish looked dashing in a white sherwani.

The couple’s happiness was evident as they were seen laughing, dancing, and sharing intimate conversations with their loved ones. Swini also shared a video capturing key moments from their wedding day, including her walk down the aisle and the mandap ceremony.

Romantic Varmala Ceremony under Dreamy Mandap

Further adding charm to the occasion, the traditional Indian varmala ceremony was showcased in a video that pleasantly highlighted their dreamy wedding mandap set in Rajasthan. It was a sight to behold as the couple exchanged garlands amidst the joyous cheers and blessings of their close ones.

A Peek into Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Not just the wedding, Swini Khara also posted images from her pre-wedding ceremonies. She shared a fun Reels video with the caption ‘Love you from last life bebes.’ The couple also premiered their pre-wedding video, hinting at a timeless bond they share. The glimpses of haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies further painted a picture of their vibrant and joyful celebration.

Swini Khara: From Actress to Lawyer

Swini Khara’s career boasts of roles in acclaimed films like ‘Paa,’ ‘Pad Man,’ ‘Paathshaala,’ and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.’ Her small screen appearances in TV serials such as ‘Dill Mill Gayye,’ ‘Ek Packet Umeed,’ and ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’ have also garnered her considerable fame. Beyond her acting career, Swini has transitioned into a practicing lawyer, exemplifying her multi-faceted personality.

India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

