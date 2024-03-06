ChattaDerby: Fun and Philanthropy Combine at Chattanooga Room in the Inn's Premier Fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for a unique event that combines fun, philanthropy, and the thrill of the Kentucky Derby. Chattanooga Room in the Inn announces its ChattaDerby fundraiser, a lively gathering set for May 4, aiming to support women and children experiencing homelessness.

Empowering Lives Through Fun

Slated for 5-8:30 p.m. at Parkside Hall, ChattaDerby invites participants to indulge in Derby-themed culinary delights, engage in silent auctions, and partake in various contests, all while watching the 150th renewal of the Kentucky Derby live. With individual tickets priced at $150 and tables for eight at $1,000, the event promises an evening of entertainment and solidarity. Taylor Hixson, executive director of Chattanooga Room in the Inn, emphasizes the dual joy of enjoying an evening out and supporting a cause close to many hearts, highlighting the organization's mission to empower and rebuild the lives of those they serve.

Join the Race to Make a Difference

ChattaDerby also offers local businesses a chance to contribute through sponsorships and auction donations. This initiative not only heightens community involvement but also strengthens the support network for women and children in need. Interested sponsors and donors are encouraged to reach out to enhance the event's impact, making every race to the finish line a step towards hope and renewal for many.

Mark Your Calendars

With a limited number of tickets and sponsorships available, early action is recommended to secure a spot at this anticipated event. For those looking to enjoy a memorable evening while contributing to a noble cause, ChattaDerby represents a perfect opportunity. Visit www.chattanoogaroomintheinn.com/derby to purchase tickets or learn more about how you can support.

As the date approaches, excitement builds for an event that epitomizes the spirit of community and giving back. Beyond an evening of festivities, ChattaDerby stands as a beacon of hope, highlighting the power of collective action in addressing homelessness and empowering those in need. Together, attendees and supporters of ChattaDerby are not just spectators of a historic race but active participants in a race towards change and betterment for many lives.