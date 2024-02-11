Chasing Rabbits: An Immersive Dining Experience in Vail Village

Nestled in the heart of Vail Village, a captivating dining establishment, Chasing Rabbits, has been making waves since its opening a year ago. The architectural curiosity, enveloped in vibrant decor and artistry, offers an immersive experience that extends beyond food and drink.

A Burrow of Delights

The Rabbit Hole, a sophisticated arcade of sorts, invites patrons to indulge in small plates and inventive cocktails amidst weekly live entertainment. As the evening unfurls, the venue's energy amplifies, transforming into a lively social hotspot.

Moon Rabbit, an intimate speakeasy tucked away within, offers a sanctuary for those seeking a more private affair. Its fanciful libations and enchanting atmosphere make it the perfect setting for special occasions.

The Library provides a quiet reprieve for bibliophiles, enveloped in a sea of books and comfort. It's an ideal spot for a thoughtful conversation or quiet reflection.

A Culinary Odyssey

Led by Executive Chef Julian Smith and Sous Chef Theodore Harwell, the fine dining restaurant at Chasing Rabbits takes patrons on a Mediterranean culinary odyssey. The menu is a harmonious blend of land and sea, showcasing dishes such as the exquisite salmon crudo and the delectable xtapodi.

A Toast to Artistry

The cocktail program at Chasing Rabbits is a testament to the establishment's commitment to artistry. Signature cocktails like the Coco Old Fashioned and the Beans to Nuts offer a delightful twist on classic favorites, while the extensive wine list ensures there's a perfect pairing for every dish.