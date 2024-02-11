Subscribe

Chasing Rabbits: An Immersive Dining Experience in Vail Village

Chasing Rabbits in Vail Village is an architectural and artistic marvel, providing four distinct dining experiences: the lively Rabbit Hole, the intimate Moon Rabbit, the quiet Library, and the Mediterranean fine dining restaurant led by Chefs Julian Smith and Theodore Harwell. Indulge in inventive cocktails, small plates, and stunning dishes from land and sea at this must-visit destination.

Mazhar Abbas
Nestled in the heart of Vail Village, a captivating dining establishment, Chasing Rabbits, has been making waves since its opening a year ago. The architectural curiosity, enveloped in vibrant decor and artistry, offers an immersive experience that extends beyond food and drink.

A Burrow of Delights

The Rabbit Hole, a sophisticated arcade of sorts, invites patrons to indulge in small plates and inventive cocktails amidst weekly live entertainment. As the evening unfurls, the venue's energy amplifies, transforming into a lively social hotspot.

Moon Rabbit, an intimate speakeasy tucked away within, offers a sanctuary for those seeking a more private affair. Its fanciful libations and enchanting atmosphere make it the perfect setting for special occasions.

The Library provides a quiet reprieve for bibliophiles, enveloped in a sea of books and comfort. It's an ideal spot for a thoughtful conversation or quiet reflection.

A Culinary Odyssey

Led by Executive Chef Julian Smith and Sous Chef Theodore Harwell, the fine dining restaurant at Chasing Rabbits takes patrons on a Mediterranean culinary odyssey. The menu is a harmonious blend of land and sea, showcasing dishes such as the exquisite salmon crudo and the delectable xtapodi.

A Toast to Artistry

The cocktail program at Chasing Rabbits is a testament to the establishment's commitment to artistry. Signature cocktails like the Coco Old Fashioned and the Beans to Nuts offer a delightful twist on classic favorites, while the extensive wine list ensures there's a perfect pairing for every dish.

