Chase Wright Finds Solace in Keith Urban's Song Amid Breakup, Emphasizes Mental Health

In 2023, country music artist Chase Wright experienced significant life changes, navigating through the aftermath of his breakup with fiancée Brittany Norris and finding an unexpected source of comfort in music. The couple, who welcomed their son Ashur Lee in November 2022, decided to part ways later in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Amidst this personal turmoil, Wright turned to Keith Urban's 'Tonight I Wanna Cry' as a means of expressing his emotions, a choice that resonated deeply with his own experience.

Breakup and Its Aftermath

Wright and Norris's decision to end their relationship came after realizing their core differences were insurmountable. Despite the joy their son brought into their lives, the couple concluded that parting ways was in their best interest. This period of change was challenging for Wright, who had intertwined his music career and personal life with Norris's presence. The breakup prompted Wright to seek solace in music, specifically in a song that mirrored his feelings of loss and heartache.

Finding Comfort in Music

The choice of Keith Urban's 'Tonight I Wanna Cry' as a medium to express his post-breakup emotions underscores Wright's connection to the song's poignant lyrics. Wright's cover of the song, which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE, served not only as a personal outlet but also as a statement on the importance of acknowledging and expressing feelings, particularly for men. Wright's vulnerability in sharing his emotional journey highlights a broader conversation about mental health and the cathartic power of music.

Co-parenting and Moving Forward

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Wright and Norris remain committed to co-parenting their son, Ashur. Wright's reflections reveal a sense of gratitude for the time spent with Norris and an understanding that their decision to separate was necessary for their mutual happiness. As Wright navigates this new chapter, he emphasizes the significance of open communication about emotions and mental health, fostering a supportive environment for himself, Norris, and their son.

Chase Wright's journey through heartbreak to healing underscores the transformative power of music and the importance of mental health awareness. As he continues to share his story, Wright's experience offers a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar challenges, reminding them that it's okay to feel and express emotion.